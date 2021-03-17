Slight improvement in COVID situation in Slovakia, no need for full lockdown

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - The epidemiological situation in Slovakia has stabilised in the past week, even recorded a slight improvement, which means that the country won’t need to introduce sterner restrictions, Finance Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) reported at a press conference this week, TASR reports.

Heger has been tasked with leading the Health Ministry in a temporary capacity before a replacement minister for Marek Krajci (OLaNO) is appointed.

Even though there is no need at the moment to usher in more stringent restrictions, the time hasn’t yet come for loosening up the measures in place, as the Pandemic Committee finds it necessary to extend the state of emergency.

As of next Monday (March 22), under the COVID monitoring system, 20 districts will be in black zone or the highest fourth-level alert, whereas 55, including Bratislava capital city, are to be in dark red and four districts in medium red. Slovakia as a whole is in the black stage.

According to Heger, health professionals, regions and the Interior Ministry call for the extension of the state of emergency.

If it’s lifted, there might be a spike in the number of deaths.

«I hope that as long as every lawmaker realises what they’re voting on, there can be no other outcome than the extension of the state of emergency,» he said.

As for the upcoming Easter holiday, the minister warned that it’s necessary to persevere in observing the restrictions.

«Let’s not expect this Easter to be the same as the one we knew back in 2019,» he added.