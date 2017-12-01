EN
    08:53, 01 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Slippery, foggy conditions forecast across Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high across Kazakhstan today, December 1. According to Kazhydromet, fog, black ice and wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast countrywide. Only western, northern, eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. 

    Winds gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in Almaty region.

    Patches of fog will be observed in Akmola, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Almaty regions.

    Meteorologists warn of icy surfaces in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

    Kazhydromet
