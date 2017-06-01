Slovak diplomat elected UN General Assembly president

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM Slovak diplomat Miroslav Lajcak was elected on Wednesday as President of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Kazinform has learned from Xinhua .

As the only candidate nominated for the position, Lajcak was elected by acclamation by the 193-member Assembly.



Lajcak is currently the minister of foreign and European affairs of Slovakia. He was Slovak ambassador to Japan from 1994 to 1998.



Lajcak also ran for the position of UN Secretary-General in 2016.



He will replace the current president, Peter Thomson of Fiji when the next Assembly session convenes in September this year.



Addressing the Assembly after his election, Lajcak said his priorities would include peace, migration, development as well as climate change.



Calling for a focus on people, Lajcak promised that he would "bring the UN closer to the world citizens" and guarantee peace and decent lives for ordinary people on a sustainable planet.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Lajcak on his election, saying he will collaborate with the new president in charting a course for lasting peace, justice, human rights and human dignity.