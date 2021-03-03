Slovak Health Minister permits use of Russian Sputnik V vaccine

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Health Minister Marek Krajci (OLaNO) has approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to fight coronavirus in Slovakia, the Health Ministry announced on its website, adding that its therapeutic use has been permitted until the end of August, TASR reports.

«An attending physician takes over full responsibility for the therapy with an unregistered medicine,» reads the vaccine-related permit signed by the health minister.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) announced on Monday (March 1) that Slovakia will procure two millions doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The inoculation will be carried out strictly on a voluntary basis and not limited by age. The vaccine will be used in Slovakia under an exemption status granted to it as an unregistered medication by the Health Ministry.

The people interested to be inoculated with Sputnik will need to provide their consent in writing to confirm that they are aware of the fact that Sputnik hasn’t been cleared by the European Medication Agency. Krajci said that there are a number of countries where Sputnik V has been registered, however.