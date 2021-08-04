Slovak minister calls on parents, pupils and teachers to be vaccinated in August

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Education Minister Branislav Groehling (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) has called on parents, pupils and teachers to have themselves vaccinated in August, especially as it’s currently possible to do so without the need for registration, TASR reports.

According to the minister, a higher vaccination rate will help schools to avoid outbreaks and the suspension of standard education in classrooms.

A month before schools are due to reopen, the highest vaccination rates are found in western Slovakia. However, herd immunity hasn’t even been achieved there. «A higher vaccination rate will make it possible for schools to function better,» stated Groehling.

The minister noted that the risk of serious cases of the disease and the need for hospital treatment is lower for vaccinated people. They also have a lower risk of transmitting the disease to others and a lower viral load, he added. «The more people are vaccinated, the better it is for the whole of society, including for schools. The spread of the delta variant will slow down, which means that schools will function more smoothly and safely,» stressed Groehling, adding that Slovakia is being outstripped by other European countries in terms of vaccination rates.

According to the minister, Iceland has the highest vaccination rate in Europe, with 78 percent of the population receiving at least the first shot. It’s followed by Denmark on 72 percent and Great Britain on 69 percent. In Slovakia, only 41 percent of the population has had at least the first jab.

The districts with the highest vaccination rates are Bratislava, Senec, Dunajska Streda, Pezinok, Trnava, Trencin, Banska Bystrica, Galanta, Zilina, Piestany, Myjava and Sala. Conversely, the lowest vaccination rates are found in the districts of Gelnica, Revuca, Poltar, Rimavska Sobota, Kezmarok, Krupina, Lucenec, Detva, Spisska Nova Ves and Stara Lubovna.