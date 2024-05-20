Slovak PM Fico out of danger: hospital official

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is currently out of danger based on the doctors' morning consultation on Sunday, said Milan Urbani, deputy director of the Roosevelt Hospital, where Fico was hospitalized and underwent two surgeries after being shot Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

"We firmly believe that everything will go in a good direction," Urbani was quoted by the News Agency of the Slovak Republic (TASR) as saying.

However, he added that Fico's condition remains very serious and he needs a long period of time to rest and recover.

Fico was rushed to the Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica, a city some 200 km from the capital, after being shot by 71-year-old Juraj C when he greeted supporters after chairing a government meeting in the central Slovak town of Handlova.

Meanwhile, deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Robert Kalinak also said, "We all believe that his physical constitution is strong enough that we can believe in his early recovery every day, although we'll certainly count it in weeks at least."