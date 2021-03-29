Slovak PM Matovic to exchange post with Finance Minister Heger

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister should exchange the post with Finance Minister Eduard Heger (both OLaNO). He made the announcement at a news conference on Sunday, adding he’s also withdrawing his demands in relation to coalition partners for the sake of resolving the coalition crisis, TASR reports.

Heger already enjoys support from the OLaNO and We Are Family parties. He will attend the meeting of the For the People’s presidium in order to apply for the party’s support and wants to meet Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) leader Richard Sulik as well. If he manages to win their support, Heger wants to ask President Zuzana Caputova for the meeting on Monday (March 29).

«I decided to somehow forget about our demands vis-a-vis the SaS and For the People parties,» said Matovic, adding they won’t insist on a single one demand in relation to the partners. In this way he wants to remove hurdles so that the coalition can unite and continue working to fulfil election promises. Nevertheless, Matovic praised that the For the People party was willing to meet his demands, while SaS refused to do so. «It doesn’t matter, it’s over,» he added.

Matovic said he’s already presented the proposal for the exchange of his post in the Government with Heger to the OLaNO presidium. He pointed to the fact that the government crisis erupted due to the purchase of 200,000 doses the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. «Let me remind you of this figure later, if the exchange of our posts takes place, but at that time I will remind you of it from the post of the finance minister,» he added.