Slovak PM to pay official visit to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini will make an official visit to Astana on November 14-16, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov has told today's briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The official visit of Prime Minister of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini to Astana will take place on November 14-16. It will be the first visit of a head of government in the history of the relations between the two countries," Aibek Smadiyarov informed.

The Foreign Ministry added that during the visit, Mr. Pellegrini will hold meetings with the President and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Moreover, there will be the Kazakhstan-Slovakia Business Forum.

"We would like to point out that Slovakia regards Kazakhstan as a dynamically growing economy and a crucial partner. Bratislava demonstrates a strong interest in developing win-win trade, economic and investment cooperation.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Finance, the value of bilateral trade reached 33.5 million from January to August this year," concluded Aibek Smadiyarov.

