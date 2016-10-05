EN
    17:19, 05 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Slovak Republic officially confirms participation in EXPO 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Slovak Republic has become the 104th country to officially confirm its participation in the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.

    Commissioner of the EXPO event in Astana Rapil Zhoshybayev received the official letter from Chairman of the Government of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico at the meeting with representatives of the Slovak Embassy in Astana.

    To date, 17 international organizations have confirmed their participation in the EXPO event in the Kazakh capital next year. 99 commissioners have been appointed and 82 participation agreements have already been signed.

