Slovakia at peak of Omicron wave – Health Analyses Institute

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Slovakia is currently at the peak of the pandemic wave caused by the omicron variant of coronavirus, said Matej Misik of the Health Analyses Institute following the Government session on Wednesday, adding that the first signs of stabilisation or even a decrease in the number of new cases has been registered, TASR reports.

He noted that large numbers of people are still being tested positive for COVID-19 in Slovakia, however.

According to Misik, almost 2,500 people with COVID-19 are currently in Slovak hospitals. «Which is an increase compared to last week, when there were about 2,100 CVOID-19 patients in hospitals,» he said. The number of people in need of lung ventilation is about 100, which means a decrease compared to the previous week.

Hospitals are admitting these days almost 300 patients with COVID-19 on a daily basis.