Slovakia can donate over 2 mln AstraZeneca vaccines to other countries

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Slovakia can donate 2,071,030 unused AstraZeneca vaccine doses worth over €3.7 million to other countries through the COVAX initiative, according to a proposal to that effect approved by the Cabinet at its session last week, TASR reports.

In line with the European Commission’s intent, Slovakia has contracted over 3.8 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines. Of this volume, 1,567,000 doses have been imported to Slovakia as of October 4. Due to the date of their expiration, 770,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses were donated to Ukraine, Montenegro, Vietnam, Taiwan, Rwanda and Kenya. «The donation of AstraZeneca vaccines by Slovakia is currently taking place based on bilateral agreements,» stated the Health Ministry.

The vaccines to be donated under the COVAX initiative are not physically present in Slovakia, but at the manufacturer. Slovakia thus won’t have to ensure their transport. «It will be just cooperative in ensuring that the vaccine doses are transported between their manufacturer and COVAX,» stated the ministry.