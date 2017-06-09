Slovakia proposes to create joint logistics center with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. The Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov held a meeting with the Minister of Economy of Slovakia Peter Žiga, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry reports.

Slovakia offers to create joint logistics center with Kazakhstan

Suleimenov stressed that the two countries have a great potential for cooperation, adding that Slovakia is an important trade and economic partner for Kazakhstan in Central European region.

"We attach great importance to the economic ties between the two countries. The current state and prospects of Kazakh-Slovak relations are stable and should strengthen," said Timur Suleimenov.

In turn, the Slovakian Minister proposed to resume the work of the Kazakh-Slovak intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation and to strengthen transport and logistics cooperation.

"Cooperation with Kazakhstan in strengthening the economic and trade is very important for us. And we propose to create a Kazakh-Slovak logistics center," added Žiga.

Peter Žigahas also invited Minister Suleimenov and all Kazakhstanis to the National Day of Slovakia at the Astana EXPO-2017 on July 17.

At the end of their meeting, the Ministers exchanged views on topical issues of cooperation.

According to official data, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Slovakia in January-April 2017 amounted to $13.6 million, which is 23.2 percent more than in the same period last year.

Exports from Kazakhstan to Slovakia in January-April 2017 increased by 201.6 percent and amounted to $4.3 million.

