Slovakia’s Health Ministry to precede vaccination against COVID-19 with inform campaign

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Vaccination against COVID-19 will be preceded by an information and mobilisation campaign, designed to provide verified facts about inoculation and field the most frequently asked questions, TASR learnt from the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

«Slovakia faces an intense disinformation campaign, particularly in the online space. The ministry has already set up a communications strategy for social networks, utilising the active release of objective facts and expert arguments, conveyed in an intelligible manner for the layman public as well,» said Health Ministry spokesperson Zuzana Eliasova.

The campaign is slated to begin in January and will feature trustworthy figures – from doctors and scientists to representatives of culture, sport, business and churches – speaking in favour of the programme.

As of Wednesday, the ministry has launched a radio and television campaign aimed at raising awareness about basic preventive measures, namely wearing face masks, social distancing and thorough hands hygiene, Kazinform has learnt from TASR.