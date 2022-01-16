Slovenia reports new daily record of COVID-19 cases

LJUBLJANA. KAZINFORM - Slovenia recorded 7,580 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which is a new all-time high, up from 6,918 a day before, the National Institute of Public Health (NIJZ) reported on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

The previous high was reached on Tuesday with 7,420 cases.

The report comes during a three-day vaccination campaign which started on Thursday and during which vaccination centers all over the country are open at least 12 hours a day with no appointment needed.

Health Minister Janez Poklukar had said on Tuesday that Omicron variant represents most new cases.

Although Slovenia has been badly hit by the epidemic, so far only 57 percent of the country's 2.1 million population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The government has decided against another lockdown in order not to hurt the export-oriented economy. Only citizens who have been vaccinated, have overcome COVID-19 or have recently tested negative are allowed to enter most public spaces. A face mask is required in all public areas.