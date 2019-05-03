EN
    22:23, 03 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Slovenia thrashes Hungary 6-0 at Ice Hockey World Championship

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Slovenia national team has secured the first win at the 2019 IIHF World Championship Division IA in Nur-Sultan, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Hungary - Slovenia 0-6 (0-1, 0-3, 0-2)

    0-1 Miha Stebih (Jan Drozg, Bostjan Golicic) - 13:57
    0-2 Jan Drozg (Robert Sabolic, Anze Kopitar) - 20:59 Powerplay
    0-3 Jan Drozg (Miha Zajc Bostjan Golicic) - 23:16
    0-4 Anze Kuralt (Aleksandar Magovac) - 30:22
    0-5 Anze Kopitar (David Rodman) - 54:11
    0-6 Andrej Hebar (Ziga Pance) - 58:33 Short-handed goal

    Goalkeepers: Adam Vay (Bence Balizs, 31:22 - 60:00) - Luka Gracnar

    Thus, earning the first three points, Slovenia displaced the Hungarian team from the fourth place.

