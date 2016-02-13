Slovenian town to build beer fountain

ZALEC. KAZINFORM - A Slovenian city hopes to attract more tourists by building a fountain that spews beer instead of water, Kazinform has learnt from Euronews.

From a marketing standpoint it makes sense: the primary economic activity in Zalec, located in central Slovenia, is its hop plantations.

The concept of building a public beer fountain is every beer lover's dream come true, and would mark the first of its kind.

For 6 euros, visitors would be entitled to three servings of beer made with local hops, served in a commemorative mug.

Plans call for the fountain to be erected in the town square.

Despite opposition from a few councillors who complained of the six-digit cost (€350,000), the project is slated to go ahead. No completion date has been announced.

In a bid to build consumer confidence in its water supply, the city of Paris, meanwhile, installed public water fountains that can dispense sparkling water. So far, there are six stations across the city that offer free bubbly water.