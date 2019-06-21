Smagulov to head National Testing Centre of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Didar Smagulov was appointed as an acting director of the National Testing Centre of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"We have decided to appoint to the post the man of impeccable credentials, Didar Smagulov, the deputy director of the Anti-Corruption Agency. I am confident Didar Smagulov will keep the centre working, ensure its lawful transformation," the Facebook account of the Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimaganbetov reads.