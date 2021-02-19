Smagulov wins at the start of 2021 Judo Grand Slam in Israel

TEL AVIV. KAZINFORM – Day of the 2021 Tel Aviv Grand Slam has kicked off in Israel, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani judoka Zhansay Smagulov stunned French Guillaume Chaine in the Men’s Pool -73kg category. In the next round he will take on Moldovan Petru Plivan.

Zere Bektaskyzy of Kazakhstan unfortunately lost to Irish judoka Megan Fletcher in the Women’s Pool A -70kg category.

Kazakhstani Madi Amangeldi also suffered defeat from Belgian Sami Chouchi in the Men’s Pool C -81kg.

Earlier Kazinform reported that several Kazakhstani judokas had advanced on Day 1 of the tournament.