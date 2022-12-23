Smailov gets familiarized with project for construction of new TTP in Kyzylorda

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – As part of his visit to Kyzylorda region Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov inspected the work of the key infrastructure facilities of the region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Head of the Government.

Kazakh Premier Smailov visited the Kyzylorda thermal power plant generating around 67MW of electricity and 341 Gcal/h of thermal energy. He was presented a project construction of a new thermal energy plant with a capacity of 240MW ad 277Gcal/h set to ensure continued supplies to southern regions. The project underway at the expense of foreign investment is to be commissioned in 2025.

Smailov noted that the existing TPP built in the 60s has the high depreciation. A number of projects to build combined-cycle plants are to be carried out before 2025 in line with the instructions of the Head of State.

«As the economy develops more and more industrial and social facilities requiring additional energy are launched. To that end, a new TPP will be built in Kyzylorda region, which should be completed on schedule,» said Smailov.

The Head of the Kazakh government also got familiarized with the work of Kyzylorda hydroelectric complex on the river Syrdarya, regulating the water flow in the river as well as providing water to 110 thousand ha of irrigated land, 250 thousand ha of grass land and pasture in Kyzylorda, Syrdarya, Zhalagash, Karmakshy districts.

The complex has been under complex reconstruction since 2020 set to be completed next year.

The Kazakh Premier stressed that presently the development of the 2023/25 Comprehensive Water Sector Development Plan aimed at attracting investment and dealing with priority problematic issues comes to an end.

Smaliov added that following the talks with the neighboring countries the opportunities to reduce water shortages in the region have been created this year. In addition, the work on cleaning the channels and repairing the hydraulic structures fully supplying the planted areas with irrigation water was carried out.

Photo: primeminister.kz