Smailov gives instructions to speed up housing commissioning in Saran city

KARAGANDA REGION. KAZINFORM - As part of his working visit to Karaganda region, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov got familiarized with the industrial and infrastructure development of the city of Saran, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

The Kazakh PM visited the construction site of a new tire plant of KamaTyresKZ LLP to be launched in late 2022. It is expected that once the plant reaches its planned output capacity, it will become a direct supplier of car makers in Kazakhstan as well as will market its products within the EAEU.

During the visit, Zhenis Kassymbek, Governor of Karaganda region, informed the Kazakh PM about the development of the infrastructure of the Saran industrial zone.

«After the extended inactivity, the Saran industrial zone has become one of the drivers of the city's development and perspective growth points,» said Smailov.

The Kazakh PM also toured QazТehna LPP's bus plant with a capacity of 1,200 units per year. The plant making school buses is to produce public buses by the end of the year.

«QazТehna is the example of how industrial cooperation with the major player of global engineering could have a positive effect on the restoration of the entire city. The government will further provide full support to enterprises of domestic machinery,» said the Kazakh PM.

The presentation of a design of Meridian Company's household appliances plant to be commissioned as part of the import substitution plan took place.

Smailov also got familiarized with the reconstruction of high-rise buildings in one of the micro districts of the city to be commissioned before the end of the year.

In general, housing construction in the city of Saran has picked up pace in the past three years, with 250 more apartments to be commissioned by the yearend.

«The administration office should further speed up housing commissioning as well as actively landscape the city,» said the PM.