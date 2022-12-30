Smailov holds 1st meeting of presidential election program implementation headquarters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held the first meeting of the Republican Headquarters for the implementation of Kazakh Head of State Tokayev’s election program «Just Kazakhstan for All and Everyone» for 2023/29, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers.

According to National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov, a detailed roadmap made up of 117 items on different areas defining responsible state bodies and specific timelines was developed for quality implementation of the election program of the Head of State.

As Bagdat Mussin, minister of digital development, innovation, and aerospace industry, said the monitoring of work on each item of the roadmap will be carried out through an interactive online dashboard in real time, with the exclusion of all reports, briefs, and presentations on paper.

There are plans to consider the possibility of visual control of infrastructure and investment projects using CCTV cameras, thus controlling the implementation of all projects online.

The Kazakh Prime Minister stressed that meetings of the Republican Headquarters will be held on a regular basis, and that the first report on the implementation of the roadmap should be ready before April 20, 2023.

«The heads of ministries and akimats (administration offices) should personally control the work on the roadmap. The election program of the President is our key document for the next seven years. We should fully and qualitatively implement all the instructions of the Head of State in practice,» said Smailov.

He went on to add that the use of digital technologies will allow for transparent monitoring and effective realization of all planned measures.

«This will be a useful tool to know at which stage each task is being implemented, when work should be stepped up. On the other hand, this will enable to reduce the volume of paper accountability as everything will be run online,» the Kazakh Prime Minister concluded.

Photo: primeminister.kz