EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:38, 08 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Smailov instructs to speed up realization of G4 City project in Almaty rgn

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the realization of the G4 City project in Almaty region, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    The meeting focused on the measures to create a special economic zone, develop unbar planning documents, and issues of сconcluding investment residency.

    Following the meeting, the Kazakh PM instructed to speed up the deadline for approving a concept of a general plan for G4 City development.


    Photo: primeminister.kz



    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Almaty region Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!