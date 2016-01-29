ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Small and medium business ensure more than a half of Astana's GRP, Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov told at the 17th Congress of the Nur Otan Party.

"The address "Kazakhstan's road - 2050" says that the share of the small and medium business has to be at least 50% in every region's GRP by the middle of the century. Dear Mr. President, I want to inform you that the share of small and medium business in the GRP of Astana reached 61% as of today. It is also a five time increase over the country's average," the Mayor of Astana said addressing the President.

A. Dzhaksybekov also noted that since the early moments of building the statehood of Kazakhstan the President has been creating all the necessary conditions for small and medium business becoming the foundation for the economy of the country. "This is the main economic orienting point that can be found in any program document of the President," A. Dzhaksybekov stressed.