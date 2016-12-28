Small business - main driver of Kazakhstan’s economic growth in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Small business turned out to be main driver of Kazakhstan's economic growth in 2016 with 45% rise in sector's income and 5% increase in the number of actively functioning private enterprises, Kazinform quotes ranking.kz portal.

At the end of November 2016, there were more than 125,000 active small enterprises in Kazakhstan. The number of such enterprises has risen by 21% within a year.

Meanwhile, decline is observed in the activity of large companies - 1% decrease in the number of working large and medium companies and 39$ fall in launching new businesses.



According to experts, the revival of small business in Kazakhstan is explained by active financing from the government, in particular, through Damu Fund, whose main tool is to subsidize interest rates on loans.

From 2010 to 2016, Damu Fund has approved 8,300 projects worth 1.6trln tenge. The total volume of subsidies has exceeded 135bln tenge. In January-September, the Fund paid subsidies to the amount of 21.8bln tenge or 82% of the year 2015 level.

Banks have announced 54% increase in sale of loan products compared to the previous year.



In January-September 2016, all small enterprises of Kazakhstan earned almost 15trln tenge (+45%). In the same period, large and medium enterprises could increase their income by 18% only.

In 9 months of 2016, small enterprises of the country received 1.4trln tenge of income that is 4.5% higher against the same period in 2015. Profitability of production in the sector climbed up by 10% (3% in 2015).



