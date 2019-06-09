Small Kurultai of Kazakhs ends in Munich

MUNICH. KAZINFORM - The Small Kurultai (Assembly) of Kazakhs took place in Munich, Germany, on 7-9 June, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The event is annually held in the countries where many ethnic Kazakhs live. In Germany, there is the largest Kazakh diaspora in Europe - 3,000 people (around 250 families).

Kurultais are mainly aimed at consolidating representatives of the Kazakh diaspora on the basis of cultural, humanitarian, and socio-economic projects.



More than 100 representatives of the Kazakh diaspora, as well as Kazakh cultural workers, businessmen, activists of the World Association of Kazakhs, experts of Otandastar ("Compatriots") Foundation and the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan participated in the Small Kurultai.



The main theme of the Small Kurultai of Kazakhs was the cooperation development in the context of the provisions of "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe", an article by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation), and Rukhani Janghyru Program.



During the event, the attendees managed to discuss topical issues of the development of cooperation by the Kazakh diaspora in various countries of the world, the implementation of joint programs and projects initiated by Otandastar Foundation and the World Association of Kazakhs.



The speakers of the event were First Deputy Chairman of the World Association of Kazakhs Zautbek Turysbekov, Vice-President of Otandastar Foundation Magauiya Sarbassov, Chairman of the Kazakh Association of Sweden Murat Yermish.



The top-priority issues on the agenda of the Kurultai included the improvement of the regulatory framework to support compatriots living abroad, the implementation of educational and tourist programs, the development of the Kazakh language, networking, and the launch of business projects.







On the first day of the Kurultai, Otandastar Foundation and Kazakh cultural centers operating in Sweden, the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, and Belgium signed bilateral memorandums on the development of cooperation and partnership. This was the start of the project aimed at uniting all the Kazakh cultural centers in different countries under a common brand - "Qazaq Uyi" ("Kazakh House").



A business forum involving domestic and foreign businessmen has been held for the first time as part of the Small Kurultai. During the event, measures to support business initiatives, acceleration of projects and government support for private entrepreneurship were presented to representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in Europe.