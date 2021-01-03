Small plane crashes in U.S. Michigan

CHICAGO. KAZINFORM - A small plane crashed into a house and caused fire in Lyon Township in the U.S. Midwest state of Michigan, local media quoted the Lyon Township Fire Department as saying on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. local time. The fire department called it an active incident and advised people to avoid the incident area.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said that the residents are reported to be out of the house and the pilot is believed to be in the plane. There was no information yet on the occupants in the plane or the type of plane, local media reported.

Emergency crews are investigating the incident.