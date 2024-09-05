Smart Farm project advances in Mongolia

On September 1, 2024, Chairman of the State Great Khural of Mongolia Amarbayasgalan Dashzegve, Member of the State Great Khural and Head of the Working Group on Agricultural Production Promotion Mandkhai Mendbayar and Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment, Food and Agriculture Batchimeg Purev visited the construction site of the project “Development of Northern-Type Smart Farm Package Model for Mongolia”, MONTSAME reports.

This project, implemented in collaboration with the Mongolian University of Life Sciences (MULS) and funded by the Government of the Republic of Korea, has been underway since 2021. Under the project, eight winter and summer greenhouses suitable to Mongolia’s harsh climate and capable of year-round cultivation have been put into operation. Dr. Yong-Beom Lee,Project Leader, Director of the International Horticulture Institute, and Honorary Professor at the MULS, emphasized the necessity of integrating new technologies and best practices in the agricultural sector to combat climate change. “The project has efficiently implemented eight out of ten planned greenhouse models, all equipped with smart systems to decrease labor costs. Additionally, research is being conducted to develop new crop varieties and optimize the operation of greenhouse complexes. The project team utilized 36 years of meteorological data from 1985 to 2021 to design these advanced greenhouses, ensuring minimal heat loss and the ability to cultivate crops year-round,” Dr. Yong-Beom Lee noted.

During the visit, Chairman of the State Great Khural Amarbayasgalan Dashzevge stressed the significance of supporting development projects that tangibly enhance food safety and sustainable supply through policy. The Chairman noted, “A 15-member Working Group on Agricultural Production Promotion has been established. It is necessary to stimulate National Campaigns, such as “Food Revolution” and “New Cooperative,” to boost the sector’s productivity and efficiency.” He also highlighted the significance of comprehensively supporting domestic production through inter-sectoral collaboration, which would strengthen the stable food supply chain.

“As agricultural production increases, urban consumers will benefit from improved food safety and stable supply, reducing reliance on imports and curbing inflation,” the Parliament Speaker underlined. Chairman Amarbayasgalan expressed gratitude to all those involved in the project and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the expansion of these model greenhouses into regional clusters tailored to local conditions.