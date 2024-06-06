Smart system of Customs Committee of Kyrgyzstan enters top 4 best customs systems in the world

The “Smart Bazhy” system of the State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic was recognized as one of the best in the category “Best Customs Software System/Technological Solutions Provider of the Year” according to the results of the C4DTI Digital Trade Awards competition, Kabar reports.

According to the press service of the State Customs Service, the competition took place as part of the annual international conference “Digital Trade Conference (DTC)”, which is the flagship event of the Center for Digital Trade and Innovation.

According to the results of the C4DTI Digital Trade Awards competition, the Smart Bazhy system of Kyrgyzstan entered the Top 4 best customs systems in the world.

“The jury highly appreciated the quality and innovation of the demonstrated project, and also noted the significant contribution to the development of digital trade,” the report said.

“Smart Bazhy” is a modern digital platform based on web technologies, designed to optimize and modernize customs operations. It will unite various subsystems and connect participants in customs operations into a single system.

The implementation of “Smart Bazhy” is aimed at accelerating customs operations, increasing efficiency and standardizing processes in order to improve interaction between participants in foreign economic activity, customs and government authorities.

ICC Center for Digital Trade and Innovation (C4DTI) is a global initiative led by the UK International Chamber of Commerce. C4DTI is an industry-led, government-backed public-private partnership that collaborates with the International Chamber of Commerce Digital Standards Initiative, foreign governments, business groups, companies and international partners.