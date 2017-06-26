SmartAlmaty to be presented before year end

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On June 30 Almaty's Atakent-Expo will host the 6th Digital Innovations Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"At the forum world's leading experts will discuss the use of innovative technologies to address the most pressing issues of the city. We are striving to realize the "Digital Kazakhstan" strategy within the framework of the Head of State instructions. Since we are obliged to quickly and accurately address the problems that the residents of the city are facing," the head of the department of entrepreneurship and industrial-innovative development of Almaty, Almas Madiyev said at the presser dedicated to the forum.

Madiyev also spoke about the implementation of the SmartAlmaty project aimed at improving the level of comfort and security in the city.

"The SmartAlmaty project is already being implemented. As you know, we have the Almaty Development Center in our city, which is engaged in some promising developments. Already today there is an agreement on an information platform and a site where the project will be implemented. This is done so that we can receive feedback from the residents of Almaty, and promptly solve issues that might arise," Mr. Madiyev said.

"The concept has already been worked out, and now we are partnering with IDC, which has an experience in this direction," he continued. - Preliminary studies conducted, say that it really needs to be implemented given the experience of cities like Singapore. I think by the end of this year we will be ready to present the project and invite everyone to the opening."

As he noted, Almaty with more than 80 research institutes offers a great platform for innovative solutions. There are 38 universities and about 130 thousand students in the city. In his opinion, 87% of Kazakh innovators today reside in Almaty.

Experts from England, Israel, US, Denmark, as well as the heads of Kazakh state bodies, representatives of the business community and NGOs and start-ups will take part in the Forum.