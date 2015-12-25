EN
    15:39, 25 December 2015 | GMT +6

    SMEs are vital for economic growth and development amid crisis, Atameken

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In 2016 Kazakhstani small and medium sized businesses will develop amid the financial crisis, this has been announced by Deputy Chairman of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" Nurzhan Altayev at a reporting meeting in Almaty.

    According to his words, the share of SMEs in GDP is increasing. In 2012-2013 the figure was 17-18% of GDP; by the end of 2014-2015 the share was 26%. SMEs are vital for economic growth and development amid crisis, said Nurzhan Altayev. Mr. Altayev stressed that crisis is a time of great opportunities.

