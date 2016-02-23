18:19, 23 February 2016 | GMT +6
Smoke forces JAL aircraft passengers to evacuate in Hokkaido
TOKYO. KAZINFORM Smoke filled the cabin of a Japan Airlines Co. plane bound for Fukuoka on Tuesday afternoon before takeoff at Chitose airport in Hokkaido, forcing the evacuation of 159 passengers and six crew members.
At least four passengers were injured when evacuating the Boeing 737 aircraft via inflatable slides, according to rescue officials.
The four passengers were taken to hospital.
Source: Kyodo News