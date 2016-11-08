Snake terrified passengers during flight to Mexico City

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Passengers of a commercial flight in Mexico discovered a snake freely slithering behind luggage bins, Kazinform cites Lenta.ru.

The incident occurred on Sunday, November 6, onboard of a plane belonging to Aeromexico which was flying from Torreon to the capital city.

After landing in Mexico City, animal control specialists took the reptile into custody.

The company launched an investigation to find out how the reptile got onboard of the aircraft.









