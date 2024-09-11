16:05, 11 September 2024 | GMT +6
Snap cold and snow expected in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is to brace for low temperatures on September 12-14, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.
According to the Mets, through the extensive anticyclone is predicted to bring weather with no precipitation, the country is to expect low temperatures due to cold air pushing in.
Only, the east and southeast of the country are to see rains, turning into snow at night, due to fronts, informed the National Met Office Kazhydromet.