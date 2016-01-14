EN
    14:25, 14 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Snap elections will increase efficiency of Parliament, view

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snap parliamentary elections of all levels will improve the efficiency of the Parliament and the Government, this has been voiced by Azat Shaueev, director of the State Language Development.

    Being a resident of Kazakhstan and representative of non-governmental organization, Azat Shaueev supports this initiative and believes that all our citizens will support this decision as well.
    According to his words, during the years of independence the country has achieved a great many heights in economic and other spheres. He stressed that it is essential to begin the implementation of the five institutional reforms initiated by the Head of State.
    In his opinion, snap parliamentary elections will give an immediate implementation of the National Plan for the modernization of our country.
    Moreover, it will give an opportunity to save budget funds, increase efficiency of the Parliament and Government in the implementation of the National Plan for the development of Kazakhstan.
    The day before at the session the Majilis deputies initiated voluntary dissolution of the chamber and proposed to hold snap parliamentary elections.

