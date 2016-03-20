Snap parliamentary elections held at high level - ex-Vice FM of Greece Kouvelis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snap parliamentary elections are being held in Kazakhstan at a proper level, says international observer and former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Spyros Kouvelis.

"We've been invited as international observers. Yesterday we were at a number of polling stations in order to see the preparations for the elections. I saw that everything had been organized at a high level. Additionally, we were briefed on the parties participating in the elections," Mr. Kouvelis said at a press briefing in Astana.

He also talked about the work done by Greek observers at the polling stations.

"Today we have been to 5 or 6 polling stations and seen long lines of people willing to cast in their votes. Members of the election commissions were very helpful, they informed us of the election process and answered our questions," Mr. Kouvelis added.