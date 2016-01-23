EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:59, 23 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Snap parliamentary elections to draw nation together, view

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snap elections to Majilis will draw our nation together, believes social activist Oralbai Abdykarimov.

    "This year will be a special one in the history of Kazakhstan because it's been 25 years since we gained independence. At the same time the global economic crisis has hit hard. Kazakhstan needs to adopt anti-crisis measures and implement five institutional reforms put forward by President Nursultan Nazarbayev," Mr. Abdykarimov told Kazinform correspondent.
    In his words, the forthcoming snap parliamentary elections approved by the President will draw the nation together. "No matter how many political parties will participate, they should put the unity of Kazakhstanis at the top of their priorities. I hope that the elections will have a positive impact on the work of the Parliament," he added.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Parliament Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 Majilis elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!