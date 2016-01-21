Snap parliamentary elections to give new impulse to anti-crisis measures - Senate Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The early elections to the Majilis of the Parliament will give a new impulse to the implementation of the reforms and anti-crisis measures, Kazinform quotes Chairman of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev as saying at the plenary session of the Lower Chamber today.

"The Head of State signed yesterday the Decree on early dissolution of the Majilis of the Parliament and holding elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of all levels. This decision is very important for the society and the state. Besides, the elections will give a new impulse to the implementation of reforms and anti-crisis activities," Tokayev noted.

The Speaker reminded that the Senate has been entrusted important tasks to date. "The senators should apply all their experience while adopting laws required for a stable development of the society and the state," he noted.