Snap parliamentary elections to strengthen political stability in Kazakhstan, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snap Majilis elections will strengthen political stability in Kazakhstan, the president of the Public Fund "Nurgasyr 2050" PhD Ayan Tuyukulov said.

"Important political news was the initiative of Majilis deputies on dissolution and their suggestion on holding early Majilis and maslikhats elections. First of all, the elections are our response to the global financial crisis. The elections will strengthen the internal political stability," said A.Tuyukulov.