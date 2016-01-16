EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:58, 16 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Snap parliamentary elections to strengthen political stability in Kazakhstan, view

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snap Majilis elections will strengthen political stability in Kazakhstan, the president of the Public Fund "Nurgasyr 2050" PhD Ayan Tuyukulov said.

    "Important political news was the initiative of Majilis deputies on dissolution and their suggestion on holding early Majilis and maslikhats elections. First of all, the elections are our response to the global financial crisis. The elections will strengthen the internal political stability," said A.Tuyukulov.

    Tags:
    Majilis Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 Government Majilis elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!