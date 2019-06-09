Snap Presidential Election began in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2019 Presidential Election began in Kazakhstan today, June 9, at 07:00am.

At 07:00 (Nur-Sultan time) the voting commenced in 9 regions- Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan and in three cities - Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent.



In other 5 regions - Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangistau - the voting process will begin at 08:00 by Nur-Sultan time (07:00 by the West Kazakhstan time).



9,968 polling stations have been opened countrywide and abroad.



11,814,019 citizens were included in the Register of Voters of Kazakhstan as of January 1, 2019.



The voting will last till 08:00pm local time.

