    20:00, 09 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Snap presidential election wrap up in 12 regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The snap presidential election has wrapped up in 12 regions of Kazakhstan at 20:00 pm Nur-Sultan time on June, Kazinform reports.

    The voting wrapped up in 12 out of 17 regions of the country, that is in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent and in Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions.

    The voting is still underway in five other regions - Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangistau. It will wrap up at 21:00 pm Nur-Sultan time.

    It should be noted that there 9 968 polling stations across Kazakhstan.

