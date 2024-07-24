EN
    11:29, 24 July 2024

    Snoop Dogg to carry Olympic Torch ahead of opening ceremony

    Snoop Dogg
    Photo credit: KIRBY LEE-USA TODAY SPORTS

    This Friday, American rapper and actor Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, known as Snoop Dogg, will run through the outskirts of Saint-Denis as a torchbearer, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Now Snoop Dogg is already in Paris, tweeting a photo on Tuesday of himself in the Olympic host city with the caption: “U ready? Paris 2024 Olympics ya digggg.”

     In addition to being a torchbearer, his responsibilities include regular reporting from various locations in Paris for NBC and Peacock.

    In early July, Snoop Dogg attended the Olympic Trials in Eugene, where he ran the 200 meters in 34.44 seconds.

