Snow and blizzard expected in northwestern Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather without precipitation is expected in most parts of the country on January 20. However, snow and blizzard are forecast for western and northwestern regions of the country. Besides, fog, ice-slick and strong wind are expected somewhere, Kazhydromet informs.

Fog, blizzard and strong wind are expected in Kostanay region.

Fog, blizzard, ice-slick and strong wind are expected in Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fog in spots and strong wind are also forecast for Zhambyl region.

Fog, ice-slick and strong wind is expected in Atyrau region as well.

Mangystau region will have fog, strong wind and ice-slick.

South Kazakhstan region will have fog and strong wind today.

Strong wind and blizzard is expected in North Kazakhstan region.

Karaganada region will have fog and strong wind.

Kyzylorda and Akmola region will have windy weather today.

Fog is forecast for Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.