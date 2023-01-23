EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:15, 23 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Snow and blizzard forecast in several regions Jan 23

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather warning for several regions of Kazakhstan for January 23, 2023.

    According to the met service, ground blizzard is forecast in northern and eastern regions of Akmola region today. Gusts of wind will increase to 15-20m/s in the eastern part of the region.

    Northern, western areas of Pavlodar region will see ground blizzard and a 15-20m/s wind.

    Fog will descend in southern part of Turkestan region. Wind speed in northern and mountainous areas will increase to 15-20m/s. Gusting wind up to 23-28m/s will hit mountainous passes in the morning.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!