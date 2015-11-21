09:17, 21 November 2015 | GMT +6
Snow and blizzard predicted for Kazakhstan in November 21
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snow, blowing snow, fog, ice slick, strong winds are predicted for Kazakhstan on Saturday, November 21.
According to "Kazhydromet", snow storm with wind of 15-20 mps is expected in Aktobe, Kostanay regions.
Blowing snow, black ice is predicted for Akmola region and Almaty regions of the country.
Fog and strong wind of 15-20 mps is expected in South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangystau, North Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.
Wind will also strengthen in West Kazakhstan region reaching 15-20 mps. Citizens of the region are warned about ice slick.