Snow and blizzard predicted for Kazakhstan in November 21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snow, blowing snow, fog, ice slick, strong winds are predicted for Kazakhstan on Saturday, November 21.

According to "Kazhydromet", snow storm with wind of 15-20 mps is expected in Aktobe, Kostanay regions.

Blowing snow, black ice is predicted for Akmola region and Almaty regions of the country.

Fog and strong wind of 15-20 mps is expected in South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangystau, North Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

Wind will also strengthen in West Kazakhstan region reaching 15-20 mps. Citizens of the region are warned about ice slick.