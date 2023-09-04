Snow and cold spell forecast in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet national weather service has issued a weather forecast report for September 5-7, Kazinform reports.

Cold spell will grip most regions of the country in three days coming. Rain and thunderstorm as well as gusting wind will hit countrywide. Northern, eastern and southeastern regions will see heavy rainfall. Heavy precipitation (rain and sleet) will batter mountainous areas of the southeast of Kazakhstan. Foggy conditions are forecast in northwestern, northern, eastern and central areas. Nighttime temperatures will stay at +2+10°C, while in the daytime the mercury will rise to +10+20°C.