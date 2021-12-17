EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:19, 17 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Snow and fog expected in most of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The most part of Kazakhstan is set to observe unsteady weather on December 18-20, Kazhydromet reports. It will snow locally. Ice-slick, gusty wind and snow storm will grip

    Mercury will read -5+2 degrees Celsius in the night in the country’s west, -1-13 degrees Celsius in the north and central part of Kazakhstan. Air temperature will rise from -5-15 degrees to 0-10 degrees in the nighttime, and from -5 degrees to +2+13 degrees Celsius during the day in the south and southeast.

    As earlier reported, a storm alert was issued for Nur-Sultan and 9 regions of Kazakhstan.


