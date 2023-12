Snow and fog forecast for Kazakhstan 9 Feb

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall, wind and fog are in store for northern Kazakhstan on Wednesday, 9 February, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Aktau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

Aktobe: cloudy, snowfall, 5-10 mps wind, foggy conditions.

Atyrau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind.

Karaganda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 3-8 mps wind, foggy conditions.

Kokshetau: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind, foggy conditions.

Kostanay: cloudy, snowfall, 5-10 mps wind, foggy conditions, blizzard.

Kyzylorda: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind, foggy conditions.

Pavlodar: partly cloudy, snowfall, 5-10 mps wind, foggy conditions.

Petropavlovsk: partly cloudy, snowfall, 9-14 mps wind.

Taldykorgan: partly cloudy, snowfall, 5-10 mps wind, foggy conditions, black ice.

Taraz: partly cloudy, a mix of rain and snow, 5-10 mps wind.

Turkestan: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5-10 mps wind, foggy conditions.

Uralsk: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 9-14 mps wind, gusts up to 18 mps, foggy conditions, blizzard.

Ust-Kamenogorsk: partly cloudy, no precipitation, 5 mps wind.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, snowfall, 2-7 mps wind.

Almaty: cloudy, snowfall, black ice, 5 mps wind.

Shymkent: partly cloudy, a mix of rain and snow, 5-10 mps wind.