    07:44, 22 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Snow and fog to sweep Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snow, strong wind, and ice-slick are forecast to sweep Kazakhstan today, October 22. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, according to Kazhydromet.

    Stiff wind will hit most regions of Kazakhstan. Its gusts will reach 22-25 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions. Meteorologists warn drivers in Karaganda, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions of ice-slick on the roads. Fog will blanket Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.

