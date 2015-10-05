EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:12, 05 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Snow and freezing weather expected in northern and western regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Freezing weather and snow are expected in northern and western regions of Kazakhstan in the next few days, "Kazhydromet" informs.

    "Precipitation, and temperature dropping to 0-5 degrees Celsius are forecast for Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions on October 5-7," the statement reads.

    The same weather is expected in Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions on October 5-7.

    The temperature is expected to drop as low as -1-3 degrees Celsius at night in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe regions on October 5-6.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!