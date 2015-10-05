Snow and freezing weather expected in northern and western regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Freezing weather and snow are expected in northern and western regions of Kazakhstan in the next few days, "Kazhydromet" informs.

"Precipitation, and temperature dropping to 0-5 degrees Celsius are forecast for Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions on October 5-7," the statement reads.

The same weather is expected in Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions on October 5-7.

The temperature is expected to drop as low as -1-3 degrees Celsius at night in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe regions on October 5-6.