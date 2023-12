NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Another cyclone shifting from Scandinavian regions will affect Kazakhstan starting from January 6 causing mainly snow, high wind, ground blizzard, and a slight rise in temperature, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog and ice-click are expected countrywide. Mercury will rise to 0-8 degrees in the west and northwest, to 5-15 degrees Celsius in the north and central part of Kazakhstan.